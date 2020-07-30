TN Plus 1 Result 2020: The result of Tamil Nadu Class 11 will be announced tomorrow i.e. July 31 at 9:30 AM, on official websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Students are requested to keep a tab on these websites, in case of any updates Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extended: Statewide Shutdown Till August 31, Total Lockdown on All Sundays

"Examination results will be released on 31.7.2020 at 9.30 am for students who have appeared for Class 11 tests. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied," Tamil Nadu State Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan tweeted.

Here's how you can check TN Plus One Result 2020 after they are announced:

Step 1: Go on the official website of the board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘TN Plus 1 Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit, your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print-out for a future reference