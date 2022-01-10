TN PWD Recruitment 2022: Public Works Department, Govt. of Tamil Nadu has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Graduate Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. The online application process begins from today, as of January 10, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website, tn.gov.in.Candidates must note that the last date for the submission of the application form is January 25, 2022. However, the last date to register for the above posts is January 19, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 500 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Date Sheet on mcc.nic.in | Check Schedule Here

Important Dates

The online application begins: January 10, 2022.

The Last date for enrolling: January 19, 2022.

The Last date for submission of the online application: January 25, 2022.

Declaration of Shortlisted list: January 31, 2022

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates: February 9, February 10, February 11, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 340 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 160 Posts

Education Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline; Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in a relevant discipline; Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent.

Pay Scale

Graduate Apprentice: Rs. 9000

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Rs. 8,000

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website, tn.gov.in before January 25, 2022.