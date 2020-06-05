TN SSLC Admit Card 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has released hall tickets for SSLC or class 10 exams, for both private and regular students. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Also Read - Haryana BSEH Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam 2020: Pending Exams to be Conducted in July - Check Details Here

The exams, which were delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, were earlier scheduled to commence from June 1, but, after severe criticism, were rescheduled to be held from June 15-25.

Steps to download TN SSLC Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Hall Ticket’ (private candidates can also read instructions before downloading hall tickets)

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, click on ‘Private Candidate Hall Ticket’ or ‘Regular Candidate Hall Ticket’, whichever is applicable

Step 4: Then, enter your application number/roll number and date of birth and press ‘Search’

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and save a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can click here for private candidate hall tickets and here to download those for regular candidates.

Reportedly, around nine lakh students have registered for the TN SSLC exam 2020. Also, during the exam, social distancing norms will be enforced strictly.