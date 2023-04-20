Home

Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2023 Concludes; Check Tentative 10th Result Date, How to Download Scorecard

TN 10th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: Candidates can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN 10th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu concluded the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) board exams 2023 today, April 20, 2023. The Tamil Nadu 10th board exam ended with the Social Science paper. The Board is expected to announce the result anytime soon. As per media reports, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023 is expected to be announced by May 17, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, the class 10th exams were conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023. Meanwhile, the class 12th exams were held from March 13, 2023, to April 3, 2023.

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 – Check Tentative Date And Time

Based on media reports, the TN SSLC 10th result is likely to be released on May 17, 2023. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2023 is expected to be announced by May 5.

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2023 – Highlights

Exam conducting authority – Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu TN Class 10 Exam dates – April 6 to April 20, 2023 TN 10th result expected date(tentative): May 17, 2023 TN 10th result date: to be announced soon TN 12th result expected date(tentative): May 05, 2023

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2023: How To Check SSLC Marksheet Online at dge.tn.gov.in

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in 2023.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download SSLC Exam – March 2023 Results.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and TN 10th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.



In order to pass the examination, a student needs to score a minimum of 35 marks. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or re-totalling. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.