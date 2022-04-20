The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released hall tickets for May 2022 Higher Secondary (HS) first and second year and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final examination for private students. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website of the board i.e.dge.tn.gov.in.Also Read - TN SSLC 2020: Hall Tickets For Class 10 Exams Released, Download From dge.tn.gov.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the hall tickets tab.

On the next page, click on ‘the hall ticket download link for private candidates.

Log in with application number and date of birth.

Submit and download the admit card. Take a printout for future use.

According to the timetable released by the board, the Class 10, 11 and 12 final exams are scheduled for May, 2022. Class 10 or SSLC final exams will be conducted from 6 to 30, Class 11 from May 10 to 31 and Class 12 from May 5 to 28.

The candidates must note that the Time tables for the exams have been released on the directorate’s website.