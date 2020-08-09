TN SSLC result 2020: The TamiL Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the class 10 result tomorrow at 9:30 AM on the official website. All those who appeared for the TN SSLC exam can keep a tab on the official website in case of any updates on the results.

Students are also requested to keep their admit cards handy, as they will need it to check their results.

List of websites where students can check Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020:

dge.tn.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

Third-party websites

manabadi.co.in

schools9.com

tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com

Here’s how you can check your TN SSLC results at tnresults.nic.in:

Step 1: Go on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “TN SSLC Result 2020.”

Step 3: Now, enter all the details asked such as date of birth and registration number

Step 4: Your result will now be displyed on the screen

Stp 5: Download your result. Take a print out for a future reference.