TN SSLC Result 2022 LIVE: The Department of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu will announce the Class 10 results on Monday (June 20). The Class 10 results will be announced at 12 noon today. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website tnresults.nic.in. To check the TN SSLC Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter their Class 10th Roll number in the link provided. Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th examination was held from May 6 to May 30. Last year, the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu released the TN SSLC result on August 23. The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu will also announce the TNDGE will declare TN plus 2 exam results 2022 today, while the Class 11 result will be declared on July 7, 2022.

