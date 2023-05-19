TN SSLC Class 10th Result 2023: No student Scores 100% in Tamil; Check Subject-wise Pass Percentage Here
TN SSLC Class 10th Result 2023: Perumbalur district performed well in the TN SSLC 10th results 2023, with an overall pass percentage of 97.6%.
Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th, 11th Results 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu declared the result for the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) board exams 2023 today, May 19, 2023. The Board will announce the TN Class 11th result today at 2:00 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
TN SSLC Results 2023: Perambalur District Performs Best
This year, the overall performance of Class 10 students was slightly better than last year. Perumbalur district performed well in the TN SSLC 10th results 2023, with an overall pass percentage of 97.6%. The districts of Sivagangai and Virudhnagar came in second (97.53%) and third (96.22%), respectively.
- PERAMBALUR – 97.67%
- SIVAGANGAI – 97.53%
- VIRUDHU NAGAR – 96.22%
- KANYAKUMARI – 95.99%
- TUTICORIN – 95.58%
According to the TN SSLC 10th results 2023, government schools recorded 87.45%, while private schools recorded the highest percentage of 97.38%.
TN Board SSLC Result 2023: Subject-Wise Pass Percentage
- Language: 95.55 per cent
- English: 98.93 per cent
- Maths: 95.54 per cent
- Science: 95.75 per cent
- Social Science: 95.83 per cent.
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023: Number of 100% scorers
TN SSLC results 2023
Number of students
Tamil
0
English
89
Maths
3,649
Science
3,584
Social science
360
