TN HSE (+1) Result 2023: 90.93% Students Pass, 995 Students Score Perfect 100

TNDGE TN HSE (+1) Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN Class 11th result on the official website — http://tnresults.nic.in/. According to the DGE official website, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023 link has been activated at 10:00 AM. Meanwhile, the TN Class 11th result link at 2:00 PM. This time, the overall pass percentage of the Tamil Nadu Class 11 exam results 2023 is 90.93%.

In order to access the TN 11th results 2023, a student needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth. The Board conducted the Class 11 examination from March 15 to April 5. This time, a total of 995 students scored 100 percent in Class 11th results 2023.

TNDGE TN HSE (+1) Result 2023: Alternative Websites to Check Tamil Nadu Board Class 11th Scorecard Here

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge2.tn.nic.in.

How to Check TNDGE TN HSE (+1) Result 2023? Check Step by Step Guide Here

Visit the website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “ HSE(+1) – March 2023 Results.”

Enter the login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Your TNDGE TN HSE (+1) Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out of it for future reference.

TNDGE TN HSE (+1) Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board Class 11th Result stream-wise

Science: 93.38%

Commerce: 88.08%

Arts: 73.59%

Students should be aware that the Tamil Nadu 10th and 11th result 2023 marksheet is provisional. Students must pick up their original marksheets from their respective schools.

