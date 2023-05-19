Home

LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result DECLARED, Download Matric Marksheet At Tnresults.Nic.In | 91.39% Pass; Girls Outshines Boys

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th Result 2023: Students can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the result for the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) board exams 2023 today, May 19, 2023. Students can check and download the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th Result 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. This year, the Board conducted the class 10th examination between April 6 to April 20, 2023.

TN Board SSLC Result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage

This year, the pass percentage of girls in Tamil Nadu 10th exams 2023 is 94.66% whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 88.16%. The overall pass percentage stand at 91.39 %.

Details Mentioned on Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023

Candidate’s name School name Registration number Date of birth Subject-wise and total marks secured Division TN result status

How to Check TN Board SSLC Result 2023?

Visit the official website at or 2023. On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download SSLC Exam – April 2023 Results.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and TN 10th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

