Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result Supplementary Result To Be Declared Today At tnresults.nic.in
live

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result Supplementary Result To Be Declared Today At tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Students can download the Tamil Nadu 10th Result Supplementary Result once it is announced on dge.tn.gov.in.

Updated: July 26, 2023 11:50 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023
It is expected that the TN 10th Supplementary Results 2023 will be declared by afternoon today.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is set to declare the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 today. Students can download the Tamil Nadu 10th Result Supplementary Result once it is announced on dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check the official website, and the steps to download the mark sheet here. The exact time of TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 was not announced. However, it is expected that the TN 10th Supplementary Results 2023 will be declared by the afternoon. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023, marksheet, scorecard and other details.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Check Official Websites to Download TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023

Live Updates

  • 11:50 AM IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: TN Class 10th SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Time | The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has not announced TN Class 10th SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Time. However, it is expected that the TN 10th Supplementary Results 2023 will be declared by afternoon today.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Check Steps to Download TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023

    • Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in
    • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023.”
    • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
    • Your TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
  • 11:45 AM IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 will be released today, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. Once declared, students can download TN Class 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.