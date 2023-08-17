Home

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Retotal Scores To Be Released On This Date | Check Steps Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Supplementary exam results was announced on July 26, 2023. The SSLC Supplementary exam was held in June-July, 2023.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result: The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, Tamil Nadu is all set to release the Retotal results for TN SSLC supplementary examination on tomorrow August 18, 2023. The candidates who have applied for the re-selection of the June-July examination can check the results through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

The board in its official notice stated that the list of candidates whose marks have been changed among those who have applied for re-selection of the June-July 2023 Class 10th supplementary examination results will be published on the website www.dge.tn.gov.in on August 18 in the afternoon.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Go to the official site of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on ‘SSLC JUNE/JULY 2023 RETOTAL RESULTS’ link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The provisional mark certificates will be displayed on the screen.

Check the revised marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

