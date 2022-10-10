TN TET Admit Card 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will release the admit card for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) PAPER-I – 2022 computer-based examination tomorrow, October 11, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment exam can download the TN TET Venue Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at trb.tn.nic.in. “A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination centre (Venue) in the districts already informed, three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination. Further, it is instructed that candidates are expected to download their admit card–II (Venue) and adhere to the instructions notified there on,” reads the statement on the official website.Also Read - NCERT Recruitment 2022: Register For 292 Professor, Other Posts at ncert.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

TAMIL NADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

TAMIL NADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST EXAM DATE

The Tamil Nadu TN TET examination will be conducted between October 14 to October 19, 2022, in two different sessions. For more details, check the table given below.

Commencement of online submission of application form 24-07-2022 Last Date of submitting the Application form 27-07-2022 Date of Examination TNTET – Paper I 14-10-2022 Date of Examination TNTET – Paper II will be announced later

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE TAMIL NADU TN TET ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at trb.tn.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TAMILNADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST TNTET PAPER-I – 2022 COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION ADMIT CARD.”

A new page will open on the screen.

Now click on the link that reads, “Click here to download Admit Card.”

Click on the applicant login and enter the required login credentials such as the registered number and password.

Your TN TET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are strictly instructed to reach the centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Latecomers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination. Candidates are also instructed to go through all the conditions in the admit card and follow them without fail. For more details, check the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board.