TET Result 2019: The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu or TN TRB has released the TET result for Tamil Nadu Eligibility Test or TN TET/TNTET 2019 Paper II.

The exam was held on June 9, 2019.

The board has released results of as many as 3,79,733 aspirants.

The TN TRB released the results of Paper I on Wednesday on its official website trb.tn.nic.in or click here.

The answer keys of both the papers were previously published on July 9, 2019 on the official website. Objections and queries on the same were then invited from the aspirants till July 15, 2019.

All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by subject experts. After thorough scrutiny, final answer key has been arrived at and based on that, OMR answer sheets have been valued and provisional mark list of the written examination for TNTET Paper-II – 2019 are published herein,” the Board said in an accompanying statement of TN TET result.

“During the computerized scanning of OMR answer sheets of the candidates, it was found that quite a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking /shading certain essentially required details for valuation in the OMR sheets. For the candidates who have not marked question paper serial code in their OMR answer sheets, the answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected,” the TN TET result statement added.

“For those who have written the serial code but not shaded or multiple shaded, written serial code alone has been considered for valuation. Those Candidates who have not shaded or Multiple shaded the language options in their OMR Sheets, evaluation was done as per their options given in the application form and if there is no option in the application form their answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected,” it added.

“For those candidates who have mentioned English as optional language, the optional language is taken as opted in application. For few candidate who have not opted language in OMR sheets and mentioned English in application, the language was treated as Tamil,” the statement related to TN TET result said.

Score card of TN TET Paper II will be released on August 26, 2019.

Click here to check your TN TET Paper II result