TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2019: The Teachers Recruitment Board of Chennai has announced the results of Grade-I exams conducted for the direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants or Physical Education Directors on the official website.

Candidates who attempted the exam can check their TN TRB PG Assistant result 2019 at trb.tn.nic.in.

The computer-based examination was held on September 27, 28 and 29, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for various subjects offered by TN TRB such as Physics, Botany, Physical Education, Geography, Home Science, Indian Culture, Political Science, English, Bio-Chemistry, Micro Biology, Commerce and Tamil can check their marks on the official website.