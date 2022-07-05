TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 Latest Update: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the result for the posts of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I -2020- 2021. Candidates can download the TN TRB PG Assistant Result from the official website trb.tn.nic.in. This year, the TN TRB PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022 were conducted between February 12 to February 20, 2022. The exam was held in computer-based test mode.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result to Release Soon; Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties

The Board released the provisional answer key on April 9, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections against the answer key, if any, till April 13, 2022. Also Read - IB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 766 Posts at mha.gov.in| Check Salary, Other Details Here

“All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined from 10.05.2022 to 15.06.2022 by 115 Subject Experts deputed from various Government Arts Colleges. After thorough scrutiny, revised and final answer key has been arrived by the Experts. The Subject Experts opinion is final, further representations on key will not be entertained by TRB,” reads the official notification. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Update: Registration Date Extended Till July 10; Here’s How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

Below are the steps and a direct link to download TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022.

How to Download TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022?