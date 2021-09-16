Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board would begin the registration process for TN TRB Recruitment 2021 for post graduate assistant posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the opening can complete the registration process on the official website i.e. trb.tn.nic.in. The candidates must note that the last date to fill the application form is October 17, 2021 till 5 pm.Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 2207 Post Graduate Assistant Posts on trb.tn.nic.in | Details Here

As per official notification, the merit list would be prepared on the basis of actual marks obtained by the candidates in exam. If more than one candidate secures the same mark, all of them would be called for document verification round.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the post:

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, trb.tn.nic.in.

Click on suitable recruitment notification available on the homepage

Click on ‘Online Registration’ link. (To be activated soon)

Enter details to complete the registration process

Log in using registered credentials.

Fill the application form, upload documents

Pay the application fee.

Click on submit and take a print of the submitted application form.

Here are some of the important details: