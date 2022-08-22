TN TRB Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Lecturers / Lecturers / Junior Lecturers in SCERT and DIET under the State Council of Educational Research and Training for the year – 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website trb.tn.nic.in. The registration process will begin soon. However, the dates have not been announced. A total of 155 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Here
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of application through online mode: to be announced later
- Last Date for submission of application through online mode: to be announced later
- Date of Computer Based Examinations: to be announced later
Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancy
- Senior Lecturers: 24 posts
- Lecturers: 82 posts
- Junior Lecturers: 49 posts
Check Salary Here
- Senior Lecturers: Scale of pay Rs. 56900 –180500 (Level 23)
- Lecturers: Scale of pay Rs. 36900 –116600 (Level 18)
- Junior Lecturers: Scale of pay Rs. 36400 –115700 (Level 16)
Eligibility Criteria
- Senior Lecturers: Master’s Degree in the concerned discipline with not less than 50% marks; and M.Ed. Degree with not less than 55% marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.
- Lecturers: Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, History and Geography; and . M.Ed., for Lecturers in Languages or Subjects and M.P.Ed., for Lecturers in Physical Education, with not less than55% marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.
- Junior Lecturers: Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil,English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, History and Geography. and M.Ed. degree with not less than 55% marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.
Selection Procedure
The selection will be based on two successive stages viz.
- Computer Based Examination (CBE)
- Certificate Verification (CV)
Examination Fee
- The Examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment(For others OC/BC/BCM/MBC/DNC (except differently abled candidates):
- For SC/SCA/ST and differently abled candidates: Rs.250
How to Apply Online?
Once the registration process begins, candidates can apply online by visiting the official website trb.tn.nic.in. For more details, candidates can check the official notification shared above.