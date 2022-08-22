TN TRB Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Lecturers / Lecturers / Junior Lecturers in SCERT and DIET under the State Council of Educational Research and Training for the year – 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website trb.tn.nic.in. The registration process will begin soon. However, the dates have not been announced. A total of 155 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Here

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application through online mode: to be announced later

Last Date for submission of application through online mode: to be announced later

Date of Computer Based Examinations: to be announced later

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Senior Lecturers: 24 posts

Lecturers: 82 posts

Junior Lecturers: 49 posts

Check Salary Here

Senior Lecturers: Scale of pay Rs. 56900 –180500 (Level 23)

Scale of pay Rs. 56900 –180500 (Level 23) Lecturers: Scale of pay Rs. 36900 –116600 (Level 18)

Scale of pay Rs. 36900 –116600 (Level 18) Junior Lecturers: Scale of pay Rs. 36400 –115700 (Level 16)

Eligibility Criteria

Senior Lecturers: Master’s Degree in the concerned discipline with not less than 50% marks; and M.Ed. Degree with not less than 55% marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.

Master’s Degree in the concerned discipline with not less than 50% marks; and M.Ed. Degree with not less than 55% marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject. Lecturers: Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, History and Geography; and . M.Ed., for Lecturers in Languages or Subjects and M.P.Ed., for Lecturers in Physical Education, with not less than55% marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.

Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, History and Geography; and . M.Ed., for Lecturers in Languages or Subjects and M.P.Ed., for Lecturers in Physical Education, with not less than55% marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject. Junior Lecturers: Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil,English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, History and Geography. and M.Ed. degree with not less than 55% marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.

Selection Procedure

Computer Based Examination (CBE) Certificate Verification (CV)

Direct Link: Download TN TRB Recruitment Notification

Examination Fee

The Examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment(For others OC/BC/BCM/MBC/DNC (except differently abled candidates):

For SC/SCA/ST and differently abled candidates: Rs.250

How to Apply Online?

