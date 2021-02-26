TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu has released TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 notification on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for a total of 1,598 vacancies online on trb.tn.nic.in. The online registration process for TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 will begin on March 31, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online by April 25, 2021. Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For 2,098 Post Graduate Assistants Notified, Salary Up to Rs 1,16,600

TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 is for Craft Instructor (sewing), Art Master, Music Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. The vacancies will be fulfilled by the Tamil Nadu School Educational Subordinate Service.

Direct link to download the official notification here

TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Name of the Event Date The online application process starts on March 31, 2021 The Deadline to apply online is April 25, 2021 The date of the written examination is August 27, 2021

Application fee

The application fee for TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 is Rs 500 for general category candidates. Candidates from SC, ST, SCA and PwD will have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.

Eligibility

Candidates must have passed Higher Secondary (Class XII or it’s equivalent) exam with at least 50% marks from the recognized board. Candidates must have completed 40 years of age on July 1 of the year 2021.

TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021: Subject wise vacancy details

Name of the Subject Number of Vacancies PET 801 Music 91 Art 365 Craft 341

Selection process

Candidates selected in the written exam will be called for document verification. For more details on the exam pattern and the selection process, visit trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before filling the online application for TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021.