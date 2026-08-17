TNAU Counselling commences from August 24, over 1100 seats remain vacant in TN agricultural courses

A total of 424 seats have been earmarked for government school students under the 7.5 per cent reservation.

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The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has announced that more than 1,100 seats remain vacant in undergraduate agricultural courses in Tamil Nadu after the completion of the earlier rounds of counselling. Accordingly, counselling to fill the vacant seats will be held from August 24 to 27. Eligible students have been sent invitations and must appear for counselling on the date allotted to them with all required certificates and supporting documents.

TNAU Counselling commences from this date

The admission process commenced after TNAU released the rank list for agricultural courses at its Coimbatore campus on July 3, 2026. Online counselling subsequently commenced on July 9 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the university and its affiliated colleges.

It is to be noted that a separate admission process was held for students who had studied in government schools and applied under the 7.5 per cent preferential reservation. Certificate verification for these candidates was held on July 20, following which admission orders were issued to eligible students.

424 seats have been earmarked for government school students under the 7.5 per cent reservation

A total of 424 seats have been earmarked for government school students under the 7.5 per cent reservation. Of these, only 202 seats have been filled so far, leaving 222 seats vacant. According to the news agency IANS report, the remaining seats under the quota are expected to be included in the forthcoming round of counselling.

4,124 seats were allotted through the general counselling process

Across all categories, 5,236 seats were available for admission to agricultural courses during the current academic year. Of these, 4,124 seats were allotted through the general counselling process. However, 1,112 seats remain unfilled after the completion of the initial rounds.

The university has now scheduled another round of counselling to ensure that the maximum number of available seats is filled before the admission process concludes. Candidates who have received counselling invitations have been advised to carefully verify the date, time and venue mentioned in their communication.

Students must bring the prescribed academic, community, nativity and other relevant certificates required to establish their eligibility. Admission will be subject to verification of the documents and the availability of seats in the preferred course and institution.

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) urged invited candidates to attend the counselling without fail, as absence on the scheduled date could affect their opportunity to secure admission. For more information regarding the counselling schedule and document requirements, students are advised to visit the university’s official admission channels.

(With IANS Inputs)