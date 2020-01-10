TNDTE Diploma Result 2019: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu on Friday announced the TNDTE October Diploma Results 2019 on its official website– tndte.gov.in. Students can check the result from the official website.

Earlier, the results were expected to release on December 21, 2019. However, the date was postponed and shifted for today – January 10, 2020.

Direct Link for TNDTE Results 2019

Steps to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2019

Visit the official website – tndte.gov.in

Click on ‘TNDTE Diploma Oct Results’

Submit your registration number and other credentials

Select the Scheme under which you appeared for the TNDTE Diploma exam

Your TNDTE Diploma Result will be displayed

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Do note that the official website is currently down or facing technical glitches due to heavy traffic.