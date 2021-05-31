Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of technical education on Monday released TNDTE diploma results. The candidates who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Polytechnic diploma examination can check the results on the official website of the institute. The results are released for the first year, second year, and third-year students of Even semester. Also Read - Ford India Suspends Production At Chennai Plant For 2 Days Over COVID Scare Among Workers

The Directorate of Technical Education had conducted Polytechnic government diploma exams at various centers.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in. or click the direct link here

Step 2: Click on TNDTE Result for Feb 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education offers various Diploma, Post Diploma, Degree, Postgraduate courses, and Research programs in their affiliated Institutes.