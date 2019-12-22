TNDTE Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education is likely to declare the results of Diploma Polytechnic exam soon, stated a report. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website, i.e., tndte.gov.in.

It must be noted that due to a technical glitch, the official website is currently down. Therefore, candidates are required to keep a tab on the website for any updates.

The Semester I practical exam was conducted on October 11, while the theory exam was held on October 22, 2019.

Here’s How to Check TNDTE Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of TNDTE, i.e., tndte.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the October-November exams link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future use.