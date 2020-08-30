Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the ‘TDNTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2020’ i.e the Polytechnic results on Sunday. Candidates can check the results on the official website-tndte.gov.in Also Read - Tamil Nadu DoTE Board Exam Time Table April 2017 Released: Check Exam Dates Online

The TNDTE has also released the results for typewriting (English and Tamil), and for Accountancy exams that were held in February.

Follow These Steps to check TNDTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-tndte.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link-‘April 2020 Diploma Result April 2020’

Step 3. Enter the registration number.

Step 4. Enter login.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference.