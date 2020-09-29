TNEA Rank List 2020: Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education (TN DoTE) has released the TNEA (Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission) rank list on its official website— tneaonline.org.

Earlier, the TNEA Rank List 2020 was expected to be released on Saturday. Tamil Nadu higher education minister KP Anbalagan had also confirmed that the TNEA 2020 rank list, for admission to engineering courses in the state, will be released on Sept 26 at 9 PM. But the release had been postponed due to unknown reasons.

Follow these steps to check TNEA Rank list 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘Login’

Step 3: Enter your email ID and password

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details asked to view your rank.

Besides, the cutoff details has also been declared.

Meanwhile, the counselling process is likely to begin in upcoming days. The general counselling will be conducted after the counselling for special categories.