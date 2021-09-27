New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission(TNEA) 2021 counselling schedule has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education at the official website tneaonline.org. The counselling session is commenced to start from Monday(September 27). The eligible candidates can visit the given official website and register for counselling. As per the schedule, the Round 1 of the counselling will be conducted till Sept 30 for the students ranked between 1 and 14,788. The TNEA 2021 counselling will be conducted in four rounds.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam: From Time Table Release Date to Revised Exam Pattern, Here Are BIG Updates For Students

The exam is only conducted for the students who want to seek admission to undergraduate engineering courses such as Btech. During the counselling process is done, the candidates are alloted seats in Btech courses in the institutes of Tamil Nadu. Also Read - NTA Releases BBAU Entrance Exam 2021 Admit Card; Follow These Steps to Download

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission(TNEA) 2021 counselling procedure will comprise the registration fee deposit, filling choices, verification, allotment(tentative), confirmation of allotment, and later provisional allotment. Also Read - Rajasthan: 3 Candidates Held For Hiding Bluetooth Devices in Slipper During REET Exam; Two Others Arrested

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission(TNEA) 2021 Counselling Process: Steps to Register

The candidates need to visit the official website tneaonline.org

The candidates now need to register by providing the required details including student’s information

Now, log in again to fill in the personal details

Based on the category, fill in your special reservation details

Enter the scholarship details, academic details, and the concerned school of study.

Now Preview each and every detail that you have provides to avoid mistakes.

Now you need to pay for the counselling process. Complete the payment.

Once the payment is done, submit the application and also downloaded a copy of it for future reference.