Chennai: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the 2021 Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list on the official website at tneaonline.org. Applicants who had applied for admission to undergraduate Engineering admission to Tamil Nadu colleges can access the TNEA rank list 2021 pdf using this link here.

Special Reservation Counselling will be conducted between September 15-September 24, 2021. Further details will be announced soon.

How To Download TNEA Rank List 2021

Visit tneaonline.org Login using your email ID and password Download the TNEA 2021 rank list Download the TNEA rank list 2021 for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a type of entrance examination that is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai to select candidates for various engineering colleges in the state. This year, 440 colleges are included in counselling.