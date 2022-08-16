TNEA 2022 Rank List: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu is likely to release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list today, August 16, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the TNEA rank list by visiting the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org. Candidates must note that to check the TNEA rank list 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her email ID and password. The TNEA 2022 Counselling procedure will only be open to the shortlisted candidates.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs.75,000 Per Month; Apply For 54 Posts at becil.com

How to Download TNEA 2022 Rank List?

Visit the official website — tneaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TNEA Rank List 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as email id and password.

The TNEA 2022 rank list will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the rank list and take the printout of it for future reference.

TNEA 2022 Counselling Round

TNEA 2022 will have four rounds of Counselling. The applicant has to login into the TNEA portal by using his/her user ID and Password (same as that used at the time of registration) for performing various activities in a particular round. Each round has 4 stages. Also Read - BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in| Details Inside

Choice Filling. Allotment. Confirmation of Allotment. Reporting to College/TFC and payment of fees depending upon their confirmation.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below. Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Register For General Manager Posts at fci.gov.in Before This Date