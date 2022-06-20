Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions(TNEA) 2022 Registration: The online registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022) has started today, June 20, 2022. Candidates who want to take admission in B.E/B. Tech or B.Arch courses can apply online through the official website, www.tneaonline.org. The last date to fill out the TNEA 2022 application form is July 19, 2022. As per the official notification, Tamil Nadu candidates who have passed VIII, IX, X, XI, and XII Std. from schools situated in Tamil Nadu are eligible to apply. The Directorate of Technical Education, or DoTE, Tamil Nadu is the administering body of TNEA 2022.Also Read - AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 94 Faculty Posts at jipmer.edu.in| Details Inside

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions(TNEA) 2022: Steps to Register Online

Visit the official website of TNEA at www.tneaonline.org.

Depending upon your course, click on B.E/B. Tech or B.Arch course registration link.

Enter the registration details such as the name, and email Id of the candidate.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the form by providing personal information.

Enter any special reservation information, if applicable.

Enter the scholarship information along with information about the school.

Candidates are required to fill in the academic information and other details.

First Preview the TNEA 2022 Application form and then pay the TNEA 2022 Registration fee .

and then pay the . Submit the TNEA Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

TNEA 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Tamil Nadu native candidates who have passed any of the VIII, IX, X, XI, and XII Std. or their equivalent examination from schools situated outside Tamil Nadu can also apply. They should produce Original Nativity Certificate only in electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

TNEA 2022 Selection Process

As per the official notification, the selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained in the prescribed subjects reduced to 200 (Mathematics:100, Physics + Chemistry: 100) in the qualifying examination.

TNEA 2022 Counselling Round

TNEA 2022 will have four rounds of Counselling. The applicant has to login into the TNEA portal by using his/her user ID and Password (same as that used at the time of registration) for performing various activities in a particular round. Each round has 4 stages.

1. Choice Filling.

2. Allotment.

3. Confirmation of Allotment.

4. Reporting to College/TFC and payment of fees depending upon their confirmation.

TNEA 2022 Registration Fee