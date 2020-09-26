TNEA Rank List 2020: Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education, TN DoTE will release the TNEA Rank List 2020 at the official website– tneaonline.org on Saturday. Tamil Nadu higher education minister KP Anbalagan has confirmed that the TNEA 2020 rank list, for admission to engineering courses in the state, will be released on Sept 26 at 9 PM. Also Read - School Reopening News: These States to Resume Normal Classes From Next Month | Complete SOPs Here

Follow these steps to check TNEA Rank list 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website tneaonline.org.

Step 2: The link for Publication of Rank List under the Overview of Counselling Process would be activated once the list is released.

Step 3: Once done, click on the Rank List link provided on the home page.

Step 4: A new window would open.

Step 5: Enter your registration number and other details asked to view your rank.

Meanwhile, to confirm their respective seats, students would be asked to report to the allotted institutes. For vacant seats, institutes would also conduct a supplementary counselling.