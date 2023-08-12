Home

TNEA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At tneaonline.org, Here’s How To Check

Candidates with aggregate marks between 142 and 176.99 are qualified for TNEA counselling 2023. In addition to that, to be eligible, candidates must hold a rank within the range of 22,762 to 87,049.

TNEA 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) round 2 provisional seat allotment result has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu today, August 12. Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling can visit the official portal of TNEA at tneaonline.org and check the TNEA round 2 tentative seat allotment result. To access the results, candidates have to login using their Email ID and password. Candidates should note that the tentative allotment confirmation deadline for second round candidates ends tomorrow by 5 pm. If a student fails to confirm their allotment, it will stand as cancelled.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Official Notification

As per the official notification, TNEA round 2 provisional allotment 2023 has been issued for 7.5 per cent government school students, sports, differently-abled, and ex-servicemen category candidates. Furthermore, the release of tentative allotment for ‘accept and upward’ candidates and provisional allotment for ‘accept and join’ candidates can be done before August 14. On the other hand, the release of provisional allotment for ‘upward opted’ candidates must be done before August 22 till 10 am. Students will have to report to the allotted colleges within 5 days, i.e., from August 14 to August 19.

TNEA 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment: How to check Result

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission at www.tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2’ on the home page.

Step 3: Key in the login credentials (Email ID and Password) and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done logging in, your Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result cautiously, download the page and take out a hardcopy of the same for future references.

Direct link for TNEA seat allotment result.

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission at www.tneaonline.org.

