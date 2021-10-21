TNEA Supplementary Counselling Rank List 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu(DOTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Supplementary Counselling 2021 rank list on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021, on the official website. Based on the marks obtained by the candidate in the exam, the rank list has been prepared.Also Read - IBPS Clerk Revised Recruitment 2021 Notification Out on Official Website ibps.in | Check New Vacancies Details and Other

Interest candidates can check the TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2021 rank list from the official website which is at tneaonline.org.

The deadline to freeze or float the allotted seats is Oct 22, 2021. The DoTE authorities have scheduled to release the tentative seat allotment result onOct 23.

To download the rank list, a candidate requires an email id and password. Note, all students must confirm their tentative seats by Oct 23, 2021, till 11:59 PM. Based on the confirmed seats, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission will release the provisional allotment result on Sunday(Oct 24).

TNEA Supplementary Counselling Rank List 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) which is tneaonline.org.

Click on the option that reads “TNEA 2021 Rank List for Supplemetary Counsellling.”

Enter the required credentials such as application number, email id, password. Now log in.

Now check the rank list. Select freeze or float to complete the process.

According to the official notice, “Any grievances may be reported at any one of the nearby TFC center till 12:00 pm of October 22.” Meanwhile, candidates must first visit the direct link shared above to check TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2021 rank list.