TNOU TEE 2023 Exam Postponed As TNTET Schedule Clashes | Check New Dates
TNOU TEE 2023: The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has postponed its Term End Examination (TEE) 2023 to May due to the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligible Test scheduled on the same days. Earlier the TNOU
TNOU TEE 2023: The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has postponed its Term End Examination (TEE) 2023 to May due to the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligible Test scheduled on the same days. Earlier the TNOU TEE was scheduled for February 11 and 12 but now will be conducted on May 6 and 7, 2023 as per the official notice.
The official notice reads, “It is notified that Tamil Nadu Open University Term End Examinations scheduled on 11/02/2023 and 12/02/2023 are postponed to 06/05/2023 and 07/05/2023 respectively, due to Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligible Test (TET) scheduled on the same days.”
TNOU TEE 2023 Exam Postponed: Official Notice
The Hall Tickets will be issued a week prior to the exams The Separate Hall Ticket will also be issued for the learners who have Practical Examinations, through official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNOU.
