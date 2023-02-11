Home

Education

TNOU TEE 2023 Exam Postponed As TNTET Schedule Clashes | Check New Dates

TNOU TEE 2023 Exam Postponed As TNTET Schedule Clashes | Check New Dates

TNOU TEE 2023: The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has postponed its Term End Examination (TEE) 2023 to May due to the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligible Test scheduled on the same days. Earlier the TNOU

As per the AISHE report, Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses had the highest enrolment in the country at 1.04 crore students.

TNOU TEE 2023: The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has postponed its Term End Examination (TEE) 2023 to May due to the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligible Test scheduled on the same days. Earlier the TNOU TEE was scheduled for February 11 and 12 but now will be conducted on May 6 and 7, 2023 as per the official notice.

The official notice reads, “It is notified that Tamil Nadu Open University Term End Examinations scheduled on 11/02/2023 and 12/02/2023 are postponed to 06/05/2023 and 07/05/2023 respectively, due to Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligible Test (TET) scheduled on the same days.”

You may like to read

TNOU TEE 2023 Exam Postponed: Official Notice

The Hall Tickets will be issued a week prior to the exams The Separate Hall Ticket will also be issued for the learners who have Practical Examinations, through official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNOU.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.