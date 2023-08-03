Home

TNPSC CCSE 2022: Mains Written Exam Admit Card Released, Exam On August 10

TNPSC CCSE 2022: Candidates of TNPSC Mains written integrated Civil Service exam can now download their admit card from the official website–tnpsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to take place from August 10 to August 13.

Applicants have to enter their login credentials to access the hall ticket.

The admit card for the Mains Written Examination of the integrated Civil Service Examination-I has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates of TNPSC Mains exam can now download their admit card from the official website – tnpsc.gov.in. Applicants have to enter their login credentials such as their registered user ID and password. The Mains exam is scheduled to take place from August 10 to August 13. It is important for the candidates to download their admit cards before the exam as they won’t be allowed to enter the examination venue without the hall ticket.

“The Memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the provisionally admitted candidates for the said examination has been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in”, the official notification reads.

TNPSC Combined Civil Service Exam Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the landing page click on the link for admit card.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials to access your admit card.

Step 4: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download your TNPSC admit card.

You must check all the details present on the TNPSC Mains admit card very carefully. The hall ticket will contain important information about the TNPSC Mains exam. It will include your name, registration number, time of the examination, address of the test venue, and general instructions regarding the TNPSC Mains examination.

Candidates need to carry their hall ticket and application form to the Group-1 examination. You also need to bring a government-authorised identification proof along with your admit card to the test venue. It can be your Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, passport or any other ID proof.

About TNPSC CCSE

Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission is conducting the combined Civil Services Examination for direct recruitment for various posts. The recruitment is being done in three stages. The primary exam is the Prelims, which is followed by Mains and interviews. The preliminary exam took place on October 30. The commission is offering 92 vacancies for Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police and other posts.

