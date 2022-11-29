TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 Released at tnpsc.gov.in | Steps To Download Here

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Tuesday released TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022.

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Tuesday released TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022. The candidates can download the answer key through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the final answer keys will be published in the Commission’s website only after the completion of entire selection process.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: Important Details

The Combined Civil Services Examination in Group 1 services was conducted on November 19, 2022.

The tentative keys were released on November 28, 2022 for General Studies paper.

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it till December 5, 2022.

Representations made online after 5.45 pm on December 5 will also receive no attention.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the answer key

Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.