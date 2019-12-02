TNPSC Group 2 Services Results 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of the Group 2 Services Exam, as well as the marks for both the written and interview stage. Candidates can check their result and marks on tnpsc.gov.in, which is the official website of the TNPSC.

A total of 1,338 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The posts that will be filled include sub-registrars, senior inspectors of cooperative societies and municipal commissioners.

Steps to check TNPSC Group 2 Services Results 2019

Step 1: Visit TNPSC’s official website, i.e tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Results’

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link ‘Combined Civil Services Group 2 Results’

Step 4: Next, a PDF containing your result and marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF file a save a copy for future use

The written or the Main exam was conducted on February 23, 2019, the result of which was announced on October 25. Successful candidates were called for interview, or oral exam, which was held between November 6-30.

Over six lakh candidates had appeared for the Prelims stage, which was held on November 11, 2018. Of these, 14,797 candidates qualified for the written exam, from where 2,667 were shortlisted for the interview. In a release, the TNPSC said that candidates will be called for counselling based on their ranks.

The councelling dates will be announced later, the commission said.