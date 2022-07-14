TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: The Tamil Nadu Civil Servants Selection Board, TNPSC on Thursday released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV). Registered candidates can download their TNPSC Group 4 hall tickets through the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 Preliminary exams will be held on July 24, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Register For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts at rac.gov.in| Check Notification, Last Date Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Here’s How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission at tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD – COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION- IV (GROUP-IV SERVICES) (Hall Ticket)

Enter the required login details.

Your TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the hall tickets from the direct link given above. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7301 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the Commission. For more details, check the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.