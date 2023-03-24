Home

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2022 Declared at tnpscexams.in; Here’s Direct Link

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV). All those candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can check and download their TNPSC Group 4 Result 2022 by visiting the official website at tnpscexams.in. To access the scorecard or TNPSC group 4 result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

Every year, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission holds the TNPSC Group 4 exam to recruit qualified candidates for the TNPSC Group 4 department or posts. The exam is taken offline, followed by document verification and final enrollment.

Download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2022: Direct Link

How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Group -IV Result.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the required login credentials such as TNPSC register number, date of birth, and required captcha code.

Now click on the submit option.

Your Tamil Nadu TNPSC Group Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future use.

The TNPSC Group 4 Preliminary examination was conducted on July 24, 2022. The exam was held between 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7301 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the Commission.

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission’s website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. For more details, visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

