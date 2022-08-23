TNPSC Group 5 Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Section Officer / Assistant in Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service included in Group-V A Services. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. The registration process will end on September 21, 2022. A total of 161 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - CUET UG 2022: NTA Launches Grievance Redressal E-mail For Rescheduling Exam

Applicants shall mandatorily upload the certificates/documents (in support of all the claims made / details furnished in the online application) at the time of submission of the online application itself. “It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through One Time online Registration System on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One hundred and fifty only) towards registration fee and then they should apply only through online for this recruitment,” reads the official notification. The Group 5 A exam will be held on December 18, 2022. Paper 1(General Tamil) will be held from 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. Paper – II(General English) will be conducted from 02.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. Also Read - Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment Notification 2022 Out; Apply For 90 Vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in

TNPSC Group 5 Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last date for submission of application: September 21, 2022

Application Correction Window Period: September 26 to September 28, 2022

Last Date for submitting NOC and copy of Certificate from Appointing Authority: December 06, 2022

Date and Time of Written Examination: December 18, 2022

TNPSC Group 5 Vacancy Details

Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department) : 74 posts

: 74 posts Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department): 29 posts

29 posts Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department): 49 posts

49 posts Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department): 09 posts

TNPSC Group 5 Salary

Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department): Rs.36400- 134200

Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department): Rs.36400- 134200

Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department): Rs.20000- 73700

Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department): Rs.20000- 73700

Direct Link: Apply Online For TNPSC Group 5 Recruitment Notification 2022

TNPSC Group 5 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department): A Bachelor’s degree.(ii)Drafting experience for a period of not less than five years in the post of Junior Assistant or Assistant or in both the posts taken together. Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department): A Bachelor’s degree in Commerce orEconomics or Statistics of any University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission;(ii) Service for a period of not less than five years in the category of Assistant, inclusive of the services rendered in the post of Junior Assistant, in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or in the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service.

TNPSC Group 5 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure through the official notification shared below. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Here

Direct Link: Download TNPSC Group 5 Recruitment Notification 2022

TNPSC Group 5 Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.“One Time Registration” using Aadhaar is mandatory before applying for any post.