TNPSC Jailor Exam 2022: Check Final Selection List At tnpsc.gov.in

The latest recruitment drive by TNPSC aims to fill up a total of 6 vacancies of Jailor (Men) and 2 of Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in Tamil Nadu Jail Service.

Candidates who sat for the TNPSC Jailor exam 2022 will now be able to download the final selection list at the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at tnpsc.gov.in. The latest recruitment drive by TNPSC will be filing a total of 6 vacancies of Jailor (Men) and 2 of Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in the Tamil Nadu Jail Service. The TNPSC Jailor exam 2022 took place in the online mode on December 22. The test was held in two shifts, first from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and second from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Eligibility Criteria For TNPSC Results 2022?

Now, let us shift our focus to the eligibility criteria for the TNPSC Results 2022. In order to be eligible, an applicant must hold a Graduate Degree from any recognised university.

As far as the age limit is concerned, a candidate shall not be less than 18 years. They should also not be above 32 years old as of 1 July 2023 to appear for the test.

Selection of candidates for the post of jailor will be done on the basis of the written examination, which will be followed by a physical test and document verification. Once selected, candidates will be able to earn between Rs 36,900 – 1,35,100 every month.

How To Download TNPSC Results 2022?

Candidates who want to download the final list for the TNPSC examination 2023, may follow the steps provided below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2

Next, once you reach the homepage, click on the Latest Results tab.

Step 3

Following that, visit the Results link for TNPSC Jailor exam 2022.

Step 4

After that, go to the PDF button.

Step 5

Download the results.

Step 6

Last but not least, do not forget to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Applicants will also be able to download the results from below:

Male Results

Female Results

For any related information, visit Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s portal – tnpsc.gov.in.

