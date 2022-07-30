TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Field Surveyor and Draftsman posts included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1089 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Register For 630 Posts; Apply Now at rac.gov.in

As per the official notification, the last date to apply online is August 27, 2022. For more details about the Recruitment process, please scroll down. Also Read - TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,15,270; Apply For 24 Posts at tspsc.gov.in

Important Dates

Date of Notification: July 29, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: August 27, 2022

Application Correction Window Period: September 01 to 03, September 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Name of the Service Number of Vacancies Field Surveyor in Survey and Settlement wing Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service (CodeNo:006 794*+4 c/f Draftsman in Survey and Settlement wing 236* Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service

(Code No:066) 55* Total 1089

TNPSC Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs.19500- 71900/- (Level-8) Also Read - SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Register For 24 Posts Till July 31| Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

TNPSC Eligibility Criteria

Field Surveyor in Survey and settlement wing: A Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Institute approved by All India Council for Technical Education (or) National Trade Certificate in the trade of Surveyor awarded by National Council for Vocational Training (for Surveyor) (or) A Certificate in Army Trade Surveyor (field) issued by Madras Engineering Group.

A Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Institute approved by All India Council for Technical Education (or) National Trade Certificate in the trade of Surveyor awarded by National Council for Vocational Training (for Surveyor) (or) A Certificate in Army Trade Surveyor (field) issued by Madras Engineering Group. Draftsman in Survey and settlement wing: A Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Institute approved by All India Council for Technical Education (or) National Trade Certificate in the trade of Draftsman(Civil) awarded by National Council for Vocational Training (for Draftsman) (or) A Certificate in Army Trade Draftsman (field) issued by Madras Engineering Group.

TNPSC Selection Process

Selection will be made in a single stage. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination, subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

TNPSC Application Fee

Registration Fee – Rs.150/-

Examination Fee – Rs. 100/-

How to Apply For TNPSC Recruitment 2022?