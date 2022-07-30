TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Field Surveyor and Draftsman posts included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1089 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Register For 630 Posts; Apply Now at rac.gov.in
As per the official notification, the last date to apply online is August 27, 2022. For more details about the Recruitment process, please scroll down. Also Read - TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,15,270; Apply For 24 Posts at tspsc.gov.in
Important Dates
- Date of Notification: July 29, 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: August 27, 2022
- Application Correction Window Period: September 01 to 03, September 2022
Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Name of the Service
|Number of Vacancies
|Field Surveyor in Survey and Settlement wing
|Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service (CodeNo:006
|794*+4 c/f
|Draftsman in Survey and Settlement wing
|236*
|Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman
|Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service
(Code No:066)
|55*
|Total
|1089
TNPSC Pay Scale
Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs.19500- 71900/- (Level-8) Also Read - SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Register For 24 Posts Till July 31| Check Pay Scale, Notification Here
TNPSC Eligibility Criteria
- Field Surveyor in Survey and settlement wing: A Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Institute approved by All India Council for Technical Education (or) National Trade Certificate in the trade of Surveyor awarded by National Council for Vocational Training (for Surveyor) (or) A Certificate in Army Trade Surveyor (field) issued by Madras Engineering Group.
- Draftsman in Survey and settlement wing: A Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Institute approved by All India Council for Technical Education (or) National Trade Certificate in the trade of Draftsman(Civil) awarded by National Council for Vocational Training (for Draftsman) (or) A Certificate in Army Trade Draftsman (field) issued by Madras Engineering Group.
TNPSC Selection Process
Selection will be made in a single stage. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination, subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. For more details, check the official notification shared below.
TNPSC Application Fee
- Registration Fee – Rs.150/-
- Examination Fee – Rs. 100/-
How to Apply For TNPSC Recruitment 2022?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 27, 2022, through the official website —tnpsc.gov.in. or apply.tnpscexams.in.