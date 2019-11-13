TNSPC Group 4 Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of Combined Civil Services Examination (Group 4) on its official website, i.e., tnpsc.gov.in/results. The examination for the same was conducted on September 1 this year.

Steps to check TNSPC Group 4 Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website- www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your details and submit.

Step 4: View and download your result.

Step 5: Take a print out for future use.