New Delhi: The Teacher’s Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the admit card for online test for the recruitment of 2,144 postgraduate (PG) teachers in Tamil Nadu, under the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards for the exam, from trb.tn.nic.in, which is the official website of the TRB.

For this, the candidates will have to enter their user ID and password.

Here’s how to download your admit cards

Step 1: Go to the trb.tn.nic.in and click login

Step 2: Enter login credentials

Step 3: Click Dashboard

Step 4: Click on the link to download the admit card

The exam will be conducted on September 28 to 29, in morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shifts candidates have been instructed to enter the exam halls by 7:3 AM, while those in the afternoon shits, should be in by 12:30 PM. In a press release, the board said, “Candidates should bring a print out of their admit card, original ID card and a passport size photo to the exam centres.”

For the convenience of the candidates, the board has also uploaded mock tests on its website.

More than 1.9 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. They have been grouped based on their subjects for smooth conduct of the exam.