TNTET Hall Ticket 2019: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019. Candidates can check the official website, i.e, trb.tn.nic.in to download their hall tickets. The TNTET exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and June 9. Only those candidates who secure 60 per cent and above in the examination are eligible to receive their TNTET pass certificate. This certificate is valid for a period of seven years.

The exam contains Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total for each paper is 150 marks. Paper 1 has questions from various syllabus namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Tamil/ Telugu/ Malayalam/ Kannada/ Urdu, English, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Paper 2 has questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/ Urdu, English, Mathematics and Science (Mathematics teacher), Social Science (Social Science teacher).

Note that candidates willing to take up subjects other than mathematics and social science must choose either Mathematics and Science or Social Science in Paper 2.

Last year the TNTET certificate of marks were declared in the month of July.