TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed Results 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University declared the results of TNTEU Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and TNTEU Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course on its official website soon. Therefore, candidates who had appeared for the exams are requested to keep a tab of the official website, i.e., tnteu.ac.in.

The TNTEU conducted the B.Sc and B.Ed exams in the month of May and June this year.

Here’s How to Check TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., tnteu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the latest updates section.

Step 3: Now select the exam result link for which you appeared, i.e., TNTEU B.Sc Result 2019 or TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019.

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials such as your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the submit icon.

Step 6: Your TNTEU B.SC/B.Ed Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use.

About Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University:

Established by the Tamil Nadu government, the TNTEU is a University that seeks to promote excellence in the field of Teachers Education. This university in Tamil Nadu offers various general and professional courses for those seeking to pursue their higher education in the country.