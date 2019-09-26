TNTEU BEd, BSc Result (Revised) 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University has announced the updated results for TNTEU B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) and B.Sc (Bachelor of Science) on the official website. Candidates can check their results by visiting tnteu.ac.in or tnteuresult.in.

The Tamil Nadu Board had withdrawn the results that were published on Wednesday after the link was found non-operational. Students were unable to check the results throughout the day. However, earlier this morning, the TNTEU republished the results on the website.

Candidates are advised to remain patient as the website may take time to load due to heavy internet traffic. In case the website does not open, students are requested to wait for some time and try again later.

Follow the steps below to check your TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., tnteu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the latest updates section.

Step 3: Now select the exam result link for which you appeared, i.e., TNTEU B.Sc Result 2019 or TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019.

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials such as your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the submit icon.

Step 6: Your TNTEU B.SC/B.Ed Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use.

Established by the Tamil Nadu government, the TNTEU is a University that seeks to promote excellence in the field of Teachers Education. This university in Tamil Nadu offers various general and professional courses for those seeking to pursue their higher education in the country.