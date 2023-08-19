Home

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration For 3,359 Posts Begins At tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Direct Link Here

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Candidates can visit the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and apply for vacancies in Police and Fire service departments by paying an application fee of Rs 250.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is till September 17. (Representative image)

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: The online application process for the Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen 2023 has been started by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Interested candidates can visit the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates should note that the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 17. The TNUSRB recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 3,359 vacancies in the police and fire service departments of Tamil Nadu. Among the seats offered by the government, the total vacancies for male candidates are 2,576, while for female candidates 783 posts are vacant.

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 26 as of July 1, 2023. However, reserved category applicants will be given exceptions to the upper age restriction.

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the post, candidates should have qualified Class 10 examination with Tamil language as one of the subjects. Other than this, the information related to the education qualification is mentioned in the official notification given below.

TNUSRB official notification

https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/pdfs/NotificationCR2023.pdf

TNUSRB recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 at the time of registration.

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Online Application” under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders and Firemen -2023

Step 3: Then, register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Upload the essential documents as asked and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Hit submit and download the page for further need.

Direct link to apply for the posts

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a multi-stage process. Starting with the written examination, the candidates will then have to qualify the physical measurement test, followed by the physical efficiency test and document verification.

For additional information and updates, candidates are advised to keep an eye and visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in at regular intervals.

