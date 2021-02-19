TNUSRB PC Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the result for written examination conducted for the recruitment of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman in the state on the official website – tnusrb.tn.gov.in/. The candidates, who are eligible to appear for the Certificate Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test, their roll numbers have been included in the result PDF file. Also Read - CBSE Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Assistant Secretary And Analyst Interview Released

The list of enrollment numbers of the candidates who are to be called in the ratio of 1:5 for next phase of selection, i.e., Certificate Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test (CV-PMT-ET-PET) is published on the board's website www.tnusrbonline.org.

The call letter for eligible candidates for attending the above test will be uploaded on the board's website shortly.

Cut-off marks for CV, PMT, ET & PET

Category Male Female & Transgender GT 54 46 BC 54 46 BCM 47 28 MBC/DNC 54 46 SC 54 46 SCA 53 46 ST 53 44 Destitute Widow – 28 Ex-servicemen 28 Sports 28

The candidates can view and download their hall tickets before attending the CV-PMT-ET-PET.

Direct link to check TNUSRB PC result 2021

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board conducted the written examination on December 13, 2020 in 37 district/city centres for filling up 11,741 + 72 (BL) vacancies in Police, Prison and Fire and Rescue services departments. Hall tickets were issued to 5,50,314 candidates.