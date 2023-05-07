Home

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023: Apply For 621 Posts From June 1; Pay Scale, Notification Here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has invited online applications from candidates (Indian citizens only) for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP) with a pay scale of Rs. 36,900 – 1,16,600. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Board at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The registration process will begin tomorrow, June 1, 2023. The last date to apply is June 30. A total of 621 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates

Date of Notification: 5.05.2023

Commencement of Online Applications: 01.06.2023

Last date of submission of Online Applications: 30.06.2023

Date of Written Examination: Open candidates: In the month of August, 2023. Exact date will be announced later.

Date of Written Examination: 20% Departmental candidates: In the month of August, 2023. Exact date will be announced later.

TNUSRB SI Vacancy

Name of the post and number of vacancies here

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): 366 posts

Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): 145 posts

Sub-Inspectors of Police (TSP): 110 posts

TNUSRB SI Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree obtained from an Institution / University recognized by University Grants Commission / Government in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses. However, candidates who have obtained Bachelor’s degree through Open Universities without going through above pattern will not be eligible.

TNUSRB SI Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check and download the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 1, 2023, through the official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The candidates should carefully go through the details of notification and the Information Brochure available on the Board’s website (www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in) before submission of the online application.

