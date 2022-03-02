TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Public Services Recruitment Board, TNUSRB will soon release a recruitment notification for the posts of Sub-Inspector on its website. Those who are interested can apply for the same through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. According to the reports, the notification will release on March 8, 2022. For Further details on TNUSRB Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 40 Posts at ntpc.co.in| Here's Direct Link

Important Dates

The online application will begin: to be announced

The last date for submission of online application: to be announced

Exam Date: to be announced

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector: to be announced

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

SI (Taluk, AR, TSP ): The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized University. Sub Inspector (Technical): Candidates should possess a minimum of a second class diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu or a Degree (B.E/B.Tech) in Electronics and Communication engineering recognized by All India Council for Technical Education.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

Age Limit: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 20 to 30 years of age. Meanwhile, there will be certain age relaxation given to the reserved candidates.

Examination Fee: Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Meanwhile, If the Police Departmental candidates apply for both under open quota and departmental quota, he/she shall pay a sum of Rs.1000 as examination fee.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in.